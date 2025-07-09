41 followers
If you've read docs powered by @Mintlify, there's a chance it was written by @Hackmamba.
Their secret sauce for great content? Boki, their all-in-one platform to plan, write, and distribute content. And they've just launched it in public.
@ichuloo and I will hang out on 𝕏 later today at 8 AM PST / 3 PM UTC for a live conversation. Tune in!
S/O to friends at @Kombai who are launching today as well ✌️
Last year we grew revenue 7x at Hackmamba as an authentic content agency for developer-focused team and we've doubled that this year already. Doubling down on creating content without using AI to generate content (which our clients love) means that we have to deal with tons of tools to research content keywords, plan briefs, manage content creation, handle creators, reviews, media file exports and schedule eventual social media posts with trackable links. As we double down on originality, we couldn't overlook that all our processes happen in different tools, from Linear to tons of google docs and sheets, Grammarly, Notion documents, Buffer and Bitly. There's no modern alternative.
Two most burning problems of all:
It was hard to optimize our process with information siloed in different tools. We wasted a lot of time and $$$ just managing these tools.
We spent so much time in technical and content marketing reviews with our clients, to refine both the product messaging, subject-matter expert thoughts, and engineering reviews. Their engineers didn't want to touch content reviews and that's understandable.
We decided to fix the problem for ourself first, and hopefully, now for you. We built Boki, a content operations platform, with our insights and strong opinions from working on GTM for startups and unicorns. From CodeRabbit, to Cloudinary, Sourcegraph, Novu, Neon, Mintlify, Doppler e.t.c.
On Boki, you:
Plan your content for the quarter or a period
Create briefs on a pipeline (Kanban board) and assign to creators who create the content in either rich-text or markdown/MDX.
Use Boki AI, also crafted with our opinion to review the content with your product messaging and technical preferences as context.
Embed images stored directly in your Google Drive or Dropbox so you never have to deal with exporting image files and re-importing to your CMS. Export your content and publish wherever.
Connect your LinkedIn or X (Twitter) account to schedule or post content. Create shortlinks to track content performance and analytics right where you create the content.
We love Boki internally and as content marketers, we're ditching our toolbox for a tool purpose-built for content operators and writers. We believe AI is an amplifier not a creator, so we'll deepen Boki in the coming days and weeks to solve problems in research, contextual reviews, LLM analytics and integration.
As we continue on our mission at Hackmamba to educate the world's developers with authentic content, we hope your marketing team and writers ship original content as fast as we do, with Boki. The world kinda needs it soon.
Thanks for all the support on this launch, your feedback comments and questions. From all of us at Hackmamba 💜
