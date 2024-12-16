Subscribe
Google Whisk

Generate images using images as prompts, not text prompts

5.01 review

858 followers

AI Generative Art

Google's new AI tool, Whisk, allows you to generate images by using other images as prompts. Simply drag in images for the subject, scene, and style, and remix them to create unique, personalized visuals without needing long text prompts.

