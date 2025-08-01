Launching today
GAIA
Your Personal AI assistant for email, calendar, tasks & more
Your Personal AI assistant for email, calendar, tasks & more
GAIA is a personal AI assistant that boosts your productivity by automating your digital life, from emails and tasks to goals, calendars, docs, and more — all handled proactively, just like a real assistant.
Hii Product Hunt!
Co-founder of GAIA here. Super excited to finally share what we’ve been building. It’s something we’ve always wished existed: a truly proactive AI assistant (think Iron Man’s Jarvis) that feels personal and doesn’t just talk but actually gets sh*t done.
For v0 we have built a ton of features:
Proactive Automation - GAIA scans your emails and notifications to summarize, label, and draft replies without your intervention. It detects appointments and automatically adds them to your calendar.
Manage all your goals, to-dos, projects, emails, and calendars in one place. No more jumping between apps!
Goal Tracking - Just state a goal like "Learn Python!" and GAIA breaks it into actionable steps, collects relevant resources, and helps visualize your progress.
Personalization – GAIA remembers your context, preferences, and routines, so it can help proactively, not just reactively. The more you talk to it, the more helpful it becomes.
Works natively with Google Workspace (Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides) with GitHub, Microsoft Teams, Figma, and Notion coming soon.
Custom Workflows - Set up recurring reminders and personalized daily digests that run automatically.
We’ll be spending the coming weeks fixing bugs, improving stability, and doubling down on what matters most: your feedback. At the same time, here’s what we’re planning to build next:
Habit tracking & daily goals (with a GitHub-style heatmap)
Superhuman-style GAIA Mail
Voice mode with wake word + calling
WhatsApp, SMS & call support
More Google Workspace integrations (Contacts, Maps, Forms, Photos, etc.)
MCP-based plugin marketplace (Notion, Figma, GitHub, Linear, Slack, and more)
Custom personalities (Therapist, Teacher, Coach, etc.)
Reflection + memory features to help users improve over time
and more!
This is still just the beginning, and while we’re super excited (and a little nervous) to finally open the doors, we know it’s not perfect yet. GAIA is launching in public beta, which means some things might break, some edges might be rough, but that’s exactly why we need you.
Your feedback, ideas, and honest takes will help us shape GAIA into the assistant we have always envisioned.
You can share your support through the website (there's a button on the sidebar on the left) or even request a feature here: https://gaia.featurebase.app/
We're a small rag tag team of university students who have a burning passion for building. We really appreciate your support, it means the most to us.
Thank you so much for checking us out!
- Team GAIA 💙
Gaia is something we genuinely love using every day. It's simple, less painful, and actually works. We're rigorously working to make it even more helpful for people’s daily lives. The love we've received so far has been incredible and this is just the beginning. We’d love for you to give it a try and let us know what you think!