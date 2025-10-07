Launching today
FlashMock

FlashMock

Ace interviews through practice with peers, AI & coaches

5.05 reviews

54 followers

Visit website
FlashMock is the training ground for ambitious professionals to land their dream job. Practice live with peers, AI, and expert coaches. Get tailored feedback, and build real confidence through repetition. Out prepare. Outperform.
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
FlashMock gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
HiringArtificial IntelligenceCareer
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chidvi Pemula
Maker
📌


💬 Hey Product Hunters, I’m Chidvi, the founder of FlashMock 👋

FlashMock started after one of the toughest interviews of my career. I reached Meta’s final round. As an Amazon PM, I’d cracked tough interviews, interviewed candidates, coached others, and done mocks — so I felt ready.

Still, that behavioral round went sideways.

With ten minutes left, I offered another example. He replied:

“No, I don’t need another example. We have 10 minutes left. I’ll use that time. We can end the interview here.”

I did everything I could. I gave everything I had. What I can control is how I show up — and that felt amazing.

👉 Interview fear isn’t about talent. It’s about reps. Confidence is earned in the practice no one sees. That’s why we are building FlashMock.

⚡ What FlashMock Does

✅ Live practice with peers. Instantly match with professionals at your level. No reschedules. No cancellations. No no-shows.
🤖 Practice with AI Coaches. Train anytime with AI mentors built by real career coaches who know how to help you ace interviews.
🎯 Practice by Role with FlashMockAI. Add a job you’re targeting, and our AI Coach interviews you using real company, role, and personal experience.
📈 Continuous learning. Our AI learns from every session and refines your next practice automatically, summarizing your strengths, gaps, and next steps.


💡 Why It’s Different

Most tools make you choose one path:

	•	AI for precision and repetition
	•	Coaches for strategy and polish
	•	People for realism and pressure


FlashMock combines all three.

Real human conversations, repetition with AI, and actionable, data-driven insights — all in one place, at a fraction of the cost. Because people sharpen people, and AI helps you do it faster.

🎁 For the Product Hunt Community

We’re launching here with an exclusive 30% OFF until October 31.

Use code PRODHUNT30 at checkout.

👉 Sign up at flashmock.com

Pick your role. Choose a time. Start practicing today.

🙌 Why It Matters

The job market is tougher. Loops are longer. Expectations are higher.

But what works hasn’t changed — practice with intention.

FlashMock gives you the partners, structure, and feedback to walk into every interview ready.

Not just to get the offer, but to know you gave your best.

Don’t just practice. Outprepare. Outperform.

We’d love your feedback — what’s the hardest part of your interview prep today, and how could FlashMock make it easier?

Roozbeh Firoozmand

Congrats! Cool concept and a big deal especially if it adapts to your weak areas over time.

Chidvi Pemula
Maker

@roozbehfirouz Thank you for the support!!

#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k)
#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k)
85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
Promoted