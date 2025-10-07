Launching today
FlashMock is the training ground for ambitious professionals to land their dream job. Practice live with peers, AI, and expert coaches. Get tailored feedback, and build real confidence through repetition. Out prepare. Outperform.
💬 Hey Product Hunters, I’m Chidvi, the founder of FlashMock 👋
FlashMock started after one of the toughest interviews of my career. I reached Meta’s final round. As an Amazon PM, I’d cracked tough interviews, interviewed candidates, coached others, and done mocks — so I felt ready.
Still, that behavioral round went sideways.
With ten minutes left, I offered another example. He replied:
“No, I don’t need another example. We have 10 minutes left. I’ll use that time. We can end the interview here.”
I did everything I could. I gave everything I had. What I can control is how I show up — and that felt amazing.
👉 Interview fear isn’t about talent. It’s about reps. Confidence is earned in the practice no one sees. That’s why we are building FlashMock.
⚡ What FlashMock Does
💡 Why It’s Different
Most tools make you choose one path:
FlashMock combines all three.
Real human conversations, repetition with AI, and actionable, data-driven insights — all in one place, at a fraction of the cost. Because people sharpen people, and AI helps you do it faster.
🎁 For the Product Hunt Community
We’re launching here with an exclusive 30% OFF until October 31.
Use code PRODHUNT30 at checkout.
👉 Sign up at flashmock.com
Pick your role. Choose a time. Start practicing today.
🙌 Why It Matters
The job market is tougher. Loops are longer. Expectations are higher.
But what works hasn’t changed — practice with intention.
FlashMock gives you the partners, structure, and feedback to walk into every interview ready.
Not just to get the offer, but to know you gave your best.
Don’t just practice. Outprepare. Outperform.
We’d love your feedback — what’s the hardest part of your interview prep today, and how could FlashMock make it easier?
Sellkit
Congrats! Cool concept and a big deal especially if it adapts to your weak areas over time.
FlashMock
@roozbehfirouz Thank you for the support!!