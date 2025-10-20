Launching today
Ekinox

Ekinox

Visual AI workflow builder with 80+ integrations

19 followers

Visit website
Build intelligent AI agents visually with Ekinox. Create powerful workflows without coding using our intuitive drag-and-drop platform. Connect 100+ integrations, automate complex processes, and scale your business intelligence effortlessly.
Interactive
Ekinox gallery image
Ekinox gallery image
Ekinox gallery image
Ekinox gallery image
Ekinox gallery image
Ekinox gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Launch Team

What do you think? …

elreco
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Alexandre here, founder of Ekinox. Super excited to launch today! **🎯 Why we built Ekinox** After working with OpenAI AgentKit, n8n, and other workflow tools, we noticed a gap: there wasn't a platform truly designed for AI agent workflows from the ground up. Tools were either too restrictive (OpenAI-only) or treated AI as an add-on feature. We built Ekinox to solve that. **🚀 What makes us different** 1. **AI Copilot** - Build workflows 10x faster with an assistant that understands your entire workspace 2. **Semantic Knowledge Base** - pgvector-powered search that actually understands context 3. **Real Collaboration** - Multiple people editing simultaneously (like Figma for workflows) 4. **True Multi-Model** - Switch between GPT-4, Claude, Gemini, or local Ollama models 5. **Production-Ready** - Enterprise logging, monitoring, and security out of the box **💡 How teams are using it** - AI customer support agents that search knowledge bases - Automated lead qualification workflows - Document analysis pipelines - Multi-step content generation systems - API orchestration for complex integrations **🎁 Product Hunt Special** Use code **PRODUCTHUNT** for 50% off your first 3 months (launch day only!) **❓ Questions?** I'll be here all day answering questions. Ask me anything about: - How Ekinox compares to other tools - Specific use cases - Technical architecture - Roadmap plans Also, we're open-source and actively looking for contributors! Check out our GitHub. Thanks for the support! 🙌 --- P.S. We have a demo video in the gallery showing a complete workflow being built in 3 minutes. Worth checking out!
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted