Launching today
Dolby Vision® 2

Dolby Vision® 2

Go beyond HDR with more AI and ‘authentic motion’ smoothing

25 followers

Visit website
Stunning HDR imaging technology that brings extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness to the screen. Version 2 promises ‘authentically cinematic’ use of motion smoothing, and settings that make content look the best depending on your TV and lighting.
Dolby Vision® 2 gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
TVVideo
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chris Messina
Hunter
📌

Get your wallets ready to upgrade your TV and buy the next version of the @Apple TV!

Dolby says that Content Intelligence will gain the following benefits:

  • Precision Black reduces consumer frustration that the image is "too dark" by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.

  • Light Sense fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize your TV for the ideal viewing experience.

  • Sports and Gaming Optimization introduce new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically to address the unique needs of live sports and gaming.

  • New tone-mapping that takes advantage of modern TV improvements like brightness and color improvements.

Authentic Motion, intended to address Tom Cruise's shade, can make "scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder."

Bashiri Abdullahi

HDR already looks fantastic but making it adaptive and pairing it with better motion control is a real step forward. I wonder how noticeable the difference will be in fast-action scenes or sports.

Cruise Chen

Whoa, the Light Sense feature sounds like magic—my living room is always changing light, so having the TV auto-optimize the picture is a game changer. How smart is that, honestly?

Clarify
Clarify
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted