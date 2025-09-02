Launching today
Dolby Vision® 2
Go beyond HDR with more AI and ‘authentic motion’ smoothing
25 followers
Go beyond HDR with more AI and ‘authentic motion’ smoothing
25 followers
Stunning HDR imaging technology that brings extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness to the screen. Version 2 promises ‘authentically cinematic’ use of motion smoothing, and settings that make content look the best depending on your TV and lighting.
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
Raycast
Get your wallets ready to upgrade your TV and buy the next version of the @Apple TV!
Dolby says that Content Intelligence will gain the following benefits:
Precision Black reduces consumer frustration that the image is "too dark" by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.
Light Sense fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize your TV for the ideal viewing experience.
Sports and Gaming Optimization introduce new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically to address the unique needs of live sports and gaming.
New tone-mapping that takes advantage of modern TV improvements like brightness and color improvements.
Authentic Motion, intended to address Tom Cruise's shade, can make "scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder."
HDR already looks fantastic but making it adaptive and pairing it with better motion control is a real step forward. I wonder how noticeable the difference will be in fast-action scenes or sports.
Agnes AI
Whoa, the Light Sense feature sounds like magic—my living room is always changing light, so having the TV auto-optimize the picture is a game changer. How smart is that, honestly?