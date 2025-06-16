DocsOrb
Smart document management for families, expats & students
DocsOrb helps families, students, and expats organize and secure essential life documents with AI-powered checklists, smart search, and instant sharing. Stop losing important paperwork, stay ready when life demands it.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I built DocsOrb because life doesn’t come with a folder structure. A few years ago, my wife and I started saving scans of important documents in a shared iCloud album. It was quick and honestly a lifesaver when we lost our passports. But over time, it became a dump of over 400 images. Duplicates, expired stuff, and nothing was easy to find.
Everyone I spoke to had their own hack. Google Drive, WhatsApp groups, USB sticks. But every system eventually fell apart. Folders got messy, names got confusing, and no one really knew what was worth keeping.
DocsOrb is my way of fixing that. It helps you organize documents by real-life moments like changing jobs, moving abroad, or becoming a parent. That’s how we actually remember things, so it makes finding stuff way easier.
We’re launching in public beta today. The app is fully free to use until mid July 2025. Would love for you to try it out and tell us what you think.