Composite

Autopilot for your browser; it clicks, types, & navigates

Composite is the best way to get work done in your browser. Cmd + Shift + Space on any website.
Free Options
Task ManagementArtificial Intelligence
Arjav Parikh
Hunter
Composite is so easy to use agentic browser platform. I just give it an instruction in plain simple line and it executes the same so well. Moreover it's quite fast than the other tools I have used or come across. So definitely worth a try and I am sure it'll be very useful too.
Nika

I like the idea, but at the same time, I am thinking whether faster wouldn't be just clicking on that email, reading it and generating an answer with AI. This tool would make sense to me if it could "scan" all unopened conversations over a certain period of time, evaluate their urgency, and resolve individual cases according to prioritisation.

Alex Cloudstar

Love the Cmd + Shift + Space shortcut, and the plain language control. If Composite can reliably click, type, and navigate across any site at that speed, that's a game changer. How do you handle auth flows or multi-step forms? Congrats on the launch!

