Chord

Launching today

Chat with your team and LLMs in the same chat

Chord is multiplayer mode for LLM chats. Chat with both teammates and leading AI models in a single chat, shared context + history included. No more copy/pasting ChatGPT links - just create a chat, invite your friends/coworkers, and chat with one or more LLMs.

