Bugster
Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers
Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers
Transform user flows into automated tests instantly. AI-powered testing solution that helps developers ship bug-free software faster.
Bugster runs e2e tests in real browsers on every PR
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps
Run end-to-end tests in real browsers on every Pull Request — zero maintenance, instant setup, always up-to-date.
hey Product Hunt! Facundo here, CEO & co-founder of Bugster.
Why did we build this?
Every developer knows the pain: your tests pass, staging looks good, then production breaks in ways you never imagined
We created Bugster to solve this. It's AI that doesn't just test your app, it actively tries to break the parts you just changed, like your most creative user would.
Think of it as hiring a QA engineer whose only job is to find edge cases in your Next.js app. No writing tests, no maintaining brittle automation, just real browser testing that catches what manual testing misses.
After months in beta, we're excited to share this with the PH community. It's free to try, and we'd love your feedback on how we can make testing less painful for developers.
Huge thanks to @fmerian for the hunt! 🚀
