Bugster

Bugster

Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers

523 followers

Visit website
Transform user flows into automated tests instantly. AI-powered testing solution that helps developers ship bug-free software faster.
This is the 2nd launch from Bugster. View more

Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps

Launching today
Bugster runs e2e tests in real browsers on every PR
Run end-to-end tests in real browsers on every Pull Request — zero maintenance, instant setup, always up-to-date.
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Bugster: AI QA Engineer for Next.js Apps gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Facundo Lopez Scala
Maker
📌

hey Product Hunt! Facundo here, CEO & co-founder of Bugster.

Why did we build this?

Every developer knows the pain: your tests pass, staging looks good, then production breaks in ways you never imagined

We created Bugster to solve this. It's AI that doesn't just test your app, it actively tries to break the parts you just changed, like your most creative user would.

Think of it as hiring a QA engineer whose only job is to find edge cases in your Next.js app. No writing tests, no maintaining brittle automation, just real browser testing that catches what manual testing misses.

After months in beta, we're excited to share this with the PH community. It's free to try, and we'd love your feedback on how we can make testing less painful for developers.

Huge thanks to @fmerian for the hunt! 🚀

Juan Bautista Beck
Maker
Somebody tell my PRs to start behaving👀