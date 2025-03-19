Blogbuster helps you keep your blog active without spending hours writing. It suggests topics, creates well-structured articles with SEO keywords, visuals and internal links so you can focus on other things while your blog and organic traffic keeps growing.
EasyChef
RightNow AI
EasyChef
@jaber23 vibe organic traffic 🧲
Can I only use the AI generation? I want to post something on my framer CMS.
I read your example articles and it was much better than GPT.
Anyway, it looks still awesome. Congratulations :)
EasyChef
@pritraveler thanks for the kind words!
Yes you can use the AI SEO generation. We offer 2 articles to try out, then you can upgrade to pay plan. There's currently a launch offer on annual plan :)