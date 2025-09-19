Launching today
Beforefive
AI Powered Website Blocker
8 followers
AI Powered Website Blocker
8 followers
Beforefive uses AI to block websites that don't relate to your current task. Simply share the task you are currently focused on and Beforefive will in real-time block websites that don't relate.
Free
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•Task Management
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Let me be the first comment!
This looks promising but how does the AI actually determine which sites to block? Could see it being either really smart or frustrating if it get it wrong.