Astra API Security Platform discovers every undocumented, shadow, zombie & dormant API in your infrastructure using real-time traffic analysis and performs offensive DAST scans on the APIs with 15,000+ test cases, which go beyond just OWASP API Top 10
👋 Hey PH fam, we’re excited to introduce Astra API Security Platform 🚀
👉 What it is
Astra is a purpose-built API security platform that helps teams discover, scan, and secure every API in their environment—shadow, dormant, undocumented, and everything in between.
👉 Who it’s for & use cases
Security-conscious engineering teams who need visibility into their growing API sprawl
CISOs & CXOs looking to prevent breaches and rollout delays caused by API security issues
Developers building AI agents, apps, and services who want to ensure no data leaks or auth flaws creep in
👉 Why it’s different
Unlike generic scanners, Astra is built for APIs first. It goes beyond spec checks with real-time traffic analysis and AI-powered logic testing—catching risks like BOLA, IDOR, PII exposure, and shadow APIs before attackers do.
👉 Key Features
🔍 Auto-discovers APIs with live traffic analysis
🧪 15,000+ DAST test cases (OWASP API Top 10, auth flaws, BOLA, IDOR, etc.)
🕵️ Detects zombie, shadow, orphan APIs missed in docs
🤖 AI-powered logic testing for real-world risks
📦 Integrations with AWS, GCP, Azure, Nginx, Postman & Burp Suite
🔒 Detects secret leaks & PII exposures
⚡ Supports REST, GraphQL, internal, and mobile APIs with flexible SaaS deployment
APIs are the #1 starting point for breaches today—don’t let blind spots cost you.
Check out Astra API Security Platform and secure your APIs before attackers find them. 🙌
https://www.getastra.com/api-security-platform
Hello everyone 👋 Ujwal here, COO at Astra.
This launch is very close to my heart. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been on countless calls with security & engineering leaders trying to make sense of their API security mess - be it zombie APIs that no one owns, undocumented endpoints suddenly going live, or AI agents that were given a little too much freedom.
What I realized is that while most teams knew they had blind spots, they didn’t have the visibility or tooling to actually surface and fix them without slowing down. That’s the gap we set out to bridge with Astra’s API Security Platform.
Astra seamlessly integrates an offensive scanner & real-time obervability. This helps to continuously discover endpoints, monitor changes, and surface risks in real time, so teams get both the speed they need and the confidence they’re not flying blind.
If you’re building APIs (I am sure you are!), I’d love for you to give it a try. And if you’ve been part of our beta, thank you-your feedback shaped what you see live today.
Happy to answer questions, hear your thoughts, or even just swap war stories about APIs gone rogue 😅
Wow, love how Astra auto-discovers shadow and orphan APIs—I've lost sleep over missing endpoints before! Super curious how deep the AI logic testing goes on complex traffic.
Astra API Security Platform
@cruise_chen Thank you! 🙌 We’ve heard that pain again and again, missing endpoints are the kind of problem that only shows up when it’s already too late. That’s why auto-discovery was the very first thing we focused on.
On the AI logic side: right now, we go beyond basic input testing to simulate complex traffic flows, auth misuses, and chained conditions that often slip by in traditional scans. It’s still early, and we’re pushing hard to make the logic testing smarter with every release.