Aden helps you create AI-powered forms that people can interact with, enabling them to fill out forms faster and more efficiently. Generate forms with any type of fields using AI. Then, share the published form to collect data intelligently.
Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Vincent, Co-Founder of Aden. I’m super excited to share the world's first form that fills itself.
🎯 Why we built Aden
NO ONE loves filling out forms, especially when they’re long and demanding. That’s why we built Aden — to help your customers and teammates enjoy sharing information with you for every possible subject.
🧑 Who can use it
Anyone can use Aden - try creating forms such as Lead Generation, Newsletter Signup, Customer Feedback, Purchase Order Form, and many more.
Operators: use these AI forms to collect info from your employees directly and intelligently
Sales & Marketers: Try embedding these AI forms to collect unique insights from your leads
Finance & Accounting: Reduces your manual workflows by onboarding and parsing documents directly
⚒️ What you can do
Create any forms with AI through instructions
Collect data from your employees and customers with AI
Manage the results in a intelligent database
💎 What makes this unique
Efficiency: It’s a lot more painless for your customers and employees to fill this out. They can ask questions, interact with defined form properties (columns), and provide information faster and more efficiently
Intelligence: Regular forms don’t understand the data they collect. This makes it hard for form creators to understand their audience in-depth. With more dimensionalities from the unstructured data, the creators can actually create form that understand their audience more and more, therefore makes it easier for collect these form results.
Scalability: Most form builders don’t provide a backend data management system that scales with creators’ needs. For example, form results are siloed by the form topics and cannot be merged and combined based on customer or employee ID. Also, there’s a lack of applications the data collected from traditional form builders.
Integration: Once the forms results have been collected, you can set up integrations with just another systems via APIs since the database for storing the collected data is a full-managed SQL database with a API service layer accessible via SDKs.
How to use it and why is it free?
Simply go to Aden AI Form and try it out for yourself. We made it free so we can revolutionize how forms so there will less pain filling them out. Let's join this movement and make regular boring forms obsolete!
50+ Contract Templates by Clientjoy
