AI Landing Page Roaster
AI visits your site to roast and provide feedback
Jina is an AI QA engineer that normally tests apps end-to-end. In this launch, she’s picked up a side gig: roasting landing pages. She visits your site like a real user, critiques the UX, and drops a roast with actual feedback
Starpad World
Very cool launch! Jina feels like the QA teammate every dev team wishes they had — smart enough to understand the app like a user, and hands-off when it comes to maintenance. Excited to see how it reshapes testing workflows!