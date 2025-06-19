Agent SRIHAN
Launching today
Check & fix spam flags on your business phone number
15 followers
Agent SRIHAN checks if your phone number is flagged as spam on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon using real iPhone & Android screenshots. Get 24/7 monitoring, instant alerts, and automatic cleanup so your calls don’t get ignored.
Agent SRIHAN
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Srihan — a 10-year-old 4th grader building my first SaaS product.
Today, I’m launching it here with the help of my dad, Hiten, and the amazing LinkedIn + X community who’ve supported me from day one.
If your business phone number shows up as “Spam Likely,” people won’t answer — and that’s a big problem for business owners, sales teams, and support reps.
So I built Agent SRIHAN to help:
✅ Check if your number is flagged on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile
📱 See real screenshots from iPhone + Android devices
🔁 Get 24/7 monitoring with instant alerts
🧼 Enable automatic cleanup and ongoing remediation
We’ve already helped 80+ businesses get their calls answered again.
Would love your feedback, support, and ideas! 💬
Good to see you on Product Hunt, Srihan! Congrats on the launch!