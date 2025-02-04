Subscribe
a0.dev

AI Platform for Mobile App Development

a0.dev (YC W25) helps developers build native mobile apps in seconds instead of weeks by generating full React Native apps with AI. We built an integrated platform that handles everything - from code generation to App Store deployment in one click. Our AI Agent builds beautiful UI, backend logic, handles payments, creates iOS builds instantly, and even debugs your code with thinking mode. Our mantra is WAGMA - We Are All Gonna Make Apps. Try it out today.

