Home
→
Product
→
ZoZo
Ranked #13 for today
ZoZo
iPhone & iPad keyboard shortcuts at your fingertips
Free
ZoZo is a new iOS app that allows you to create shortcuts accessible right from your keyboard for the pictures, text phrases, URL's & documents you share the most.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Custom Keyboards
by
ZoZo
About this launch
ZoZo
iPhone & iPad Keyboard Shortcuts at your fingertips
0
reviews
0
followers
ZoZo by
ZoZo
was hunted by
AJ Picard
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Custom Keyboards
. Made by
AJ Picard
. Featured on September 18th, 2022.
ZoZo
is not rated yet. This is ZoZo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#188
