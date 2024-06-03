Launches
Zendesk AI alternative
Zendesk AI alternative
5x cheaper AI support for your Zendesk
Zendesk AI is wayyy too expensive for most startups, plus it's been built for e-commerce, not SaaS, so we made a Zendesk app that'll give you 80% of Zendesk AI's features (+ a few it doesn't have) for ~20% of the price.
Launched in
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Zendesk AI (but cheaper)
Fireberry
Zendesk AI (but cheaper)
~5x cheaper AI support for your Zendesk
Zendesk AI alternative by
Zendesk AI (but cheaper)
Mike Heap
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Mike Heap
Alex Rainey
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
Zendesk AI (but cheaper)
is not rated yet. This is Zendesk AI (but cheaper)'s first launch.
