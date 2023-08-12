Products
Zen Mode 3.0

Zen Mode 3.0

Avoid those awkward moments during demo meetings in 1-click

Avoid those awkward moments in public places or in presentation meetings in 1-click.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Zen Mode
About this launch
Zen Mode
Zen ModeHide everything. Mute everything.
0
reviews
8
followers
Zen Mode 3.0 by
Zen Mode
was hunted by
deepu
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
deepu
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
Zen Mode
is not rated yet. This is Zen Mode's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-