Home
→
Product
→
Zen Mode 3.0
Zen Mode 3.0
Avoid those awkward moments during demo meetings in 1-click
Visit
Upvote 9
30% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Avoid those awkward moments in public places or in presentation meetings in 1-click.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Zen Mode
About this launch
Zen Mode
Hide everything. Mute everything.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Zen Mode 3.0 by
Zen Mode
was hunted by
deepu
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
deepu
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
Zen Mode
is not rated yet. This is Zen Mode's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
