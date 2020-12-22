discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
John da Maia
MakerFounder, Zecoda
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm John - the founder of https://zecoda.com - and I'm really excited to launch my life's work on Product Hunt. Zecoda is designed to be the simplest and easiest way to build and publish a website. 💡 Why another website builder? Building and publish a website / digital project should be as easy as writing a blog post. I wanted a tailor-made "blogging platform" to publish my projects in less time. I wanted something as easy and simple as writing in a text editor. This allows non technical people, from 8 to 80, to publish their websites without hurdles at all. If you want to see how easy it is go check out the product. If you'd like to you're welcome to DM me on Twitter or just leave feedback in the comments below 👇
Share