Zecoda 0.5

John da Maia
MakerFounder, Zecoda
👋 Product Hunt! Zecoda founder here. It has been an unbelievable ride. I’ve been working on this version since the beginning of the pandemic. It's still pretty rough but I decided to launch sooner rather than later to get as much feedback as possible. Vision? We truly believe software development will become ubiquitous. The barrier for building your own custom workflows and apps is going to be reduced to zero. We want to help shape that future. The vision for Zecoda is to make anyone from 6 to 80 to build custom workflows, apps and landing pages with the familiar and easy to use UI of a text editor. Help make this reality the status quo for the future. Why build another text editor? I needed to build a landing page for a friend. I took the task with a twist, there was only rule: no code. After trying several tools I got the job done but I felt some pain with the drag and drop process. I wanted something as easy as writing markdown. That's when I started poking around with that concept and the UX felt incredible. Result? I got really (!) excited and the result is a i) minimal and simple markdown editor that allows you to ii) add UI components, iii) connect to databases and iv) add logic operations. Feedback? I'd love to hear your thoughts on this product. 🤓 Let's discuss below 👇 ---- PS - This was built 100% by myself, please expect bugs. If you find any just let me know. I'd love to fix them asap.
I like the idea and UX for those kind of frontend/website builder. Lets see what you gonna come up with in future. Keep it up!
