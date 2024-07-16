Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Youtube Transcript Search
Youtube Transcript Search

Youtube Transcript Search

Search YouTube transcripts without CTRL+F

Free
A browser extension that injects a search box into the transcript panel for every YouTube video!
Launched in
YouTube
 by
Youtube Transcript Search
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
Youtube Transcript Search
Youtube Transcript SearchSearch YouTube transcripts without CTRL+F.
0
reviews
42
followers
Youtube Transcript Search by
Youtube Transcript Search
was hunted by
Marco Sha
in YouTube. Made by
Marco Sha
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Youtube Transcript Search
is not rated yet. This is Youtube Transcript Search's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-