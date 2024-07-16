Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Youtube Transcript Search
Youtube Transcript Search
Search YouTube transcripts without CTRL+F
Visit
Upvote 43
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A browser extension that injects a search box into the transcript panel for every YouTube video!
Launched in
YouTube
by
Youtube Transcript Search
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
Youtube Transcript Search
Search YouTube transcripts without CTRL+F.
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Youtube Transcript Search by
Youtube Transcript Search
was hunted by
Marco Sha
in
YouTube
. Made by
Marco Sha
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Youtube Transcript Search
is not rated yet. This is Youtube Transcript Search's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report