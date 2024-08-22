  • Subscribe
    A head-to-head battle on Twitter (X)

    X showdown was built for one to challenge other on X with the brash, confident and mean toungue. This tool analyzes your and your opponent's tweets to spit out a jaw-dropping truth why you are so cool and superior to your opponent.
    Social Media
    Artificial Intelligence
    Entertainment
    X Showdown: Your AI-Powered Ultimate Twitter Battle
    Luke Pioneero
    Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Entertainment.
    Luke Pioneero
    Sandy Liu
    Emrys
    Carlvert
    yummydumplingzz
    Daniel Wen
    Jennifer Liu
    Vivian Xiao
    Jingyao
    Robert
    quakes Moon
    Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is X Showdown's first launch.
