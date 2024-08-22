Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
X Showdown
X Showdown
A head-to-head battle on Twitter (X)
Visit
Upvote 23
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
X showdown was built for one to challenge other on X with the brash, confident and mean toungue. This tool analyzes your and your opponent's tweets to spit out a jaw-dropping truth why you are so cool and superior to your opponent.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
by
X Showdown
About this launch
X Showdown
Your Al-Powered Ultimate Twitter Battle
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
X Showdown by
X Showdown
was hunted by
Luke Pioneero
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Luke Pioneero
,
Sandy Liu
,
Emrys
,
Carlvert
,
yummydumplingzz
,
Daniel Wen
,
Jennifer Liu
,
Vivian Xiao
,
Jingyao
,
Robert
and
quakes Moon
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
X Showdown
is not rated yet. This is X Showdown's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report