x.ai Zapier Integration 2.0

Ammon Brown
MakerMaker @xdotai
Hey @jmitch, Thanks for hunting! We have been adding a lot of features to our scheduling tool over the past few months and this refresh of the Zapier integration brings it up to date with recently released features like custom fields, team calendar pages, and the meeting creator. As a @zapier nerd myself, I'd love to see what people build with this refreshed integration. Also, as a code nerd as well, I love me some nice JSON, so I am going to bore you with the details now. Here's a sample payload: 😁 { "id": "5f88c22f4264116ad63fe0ca", "meetingTitle": "John (2), Monica | Demo Call", "meetingState": "RESCHEDULED", "locationDetails": "200 Broadway, New York, NY 10038, USA (3rd Floor) | x.ai Office", "meetingTime": "2018-11-20T18:00:00.000Z", "meetingEnd": "2018-11-20T19:00:00.000Z", "friendlyMeetingStartTime": "12:00 pm - Tuesday, November 20th 2018 (CST)", "friendlyMeetingEndTime": "1:00 pm - Tuesday, November 20th 2018 (CST)", "meetingDuration": "60", "hostName": " Monica Mathers", "hostEmail": "monica@example.com", "guestName": "John Smith", "guestEmail": "john@example.com", "host": { "name": "Monica Mathers", "email": "monica@example.com" "firstName": "Monica", "lastName": "Mathers" }, "guests": [ { "name": "John Smith", "email": "john@example.com", "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Smith" }, { "name": "Lily Jackson", "email": "lily@example.com", "firstName": "Lily", "lastName": "Jackson" } ], "meetingTemplate": { "name": "Demo", "id": "5f88c22f4264116ad63fe0cf", "url": "calendar.x.ai/monica/demo", "type": "INDIVIDUAL" }, "calendarEventId": "v2mnmlpvch3ga4cvkf0ngkfhrc@googl...", "rescheduleUrl": "https://my.x.ai/meeting?id=5f8df...", "customFields": { "custom_field_1": { "question": "How large is your team?", "answer": "25 people" }, "custom_field_2": { "question": "Where are you based?", "answer": "New York" } }, "paymentAmount": 25, "paymentCurrency": "USD" }
