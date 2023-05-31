Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Why?
Why?
Answer your kids' questions with ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
On average, children ask around 300 questions per day! "Why?" will vocally (and safely) answer all your questions with ChatGPT like if you were 5 years old. Get simplified explanations to complex topics, from science to history, just by speaking.
Launched in
Parenting
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Why?
Sidebar
Ad
Peer-driven professional development for top senior leaders.
About this launch
Why?
Answer your kids' questions with ChatGPT
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Why? by
Why?
was hunted by
David Brown
in
Parenting
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Brown
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
Why?
is not rated yet. This is Why?'s first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report