Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Google
See Google’s 495 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. WhatsPopUp
WhatsPopUp

WhatsPopUp

Make opening your WhatsApp web easier with a floating button

Free
Have a floating button on any website to open your WhatsApp web with just one click!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Messaging
 by
Google
Move AI
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Google
GoogleOrganizing the world's information
774reviews
3.4K
followers
WhatsPopUp by
Google
was hunted by
Matheus Silva
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Messaging. Made by
Matheus Silva
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Google
is rated 4.7/5 by 749 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-