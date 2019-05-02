The first comprehensive mental healthcare platform that provide both counseling and antidepressant medication.
Our basic plan includes
-Ongoing Access To Your Physician and Counselors
-Medications Shipped Directly to your Home.
-Community Support Group
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Elisa SwanMaker@p_swan · Founder, Wellnite
The best treatment for anxiety and depression is to combine both antidepressants and counseling. However, antidepressants and counseling can be extremely expensive. We started Wellnite so that anyone can get access to comprehensive mental healthcare. Our $35/month antidepressants + counseling service allows us to provide affordable care to everyone regardless of financial status or insurance coverage. Are you interested in becoming a beta user? Get a free month of Wellnite counseling+medication service by upvoting and commenting below.
Upvote (1)Share·