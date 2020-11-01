discussion
Felix
Maker
Product Designer & Maker
Hi PH 👋 It’s Felix here, with Weekly Planner 2.0. Since we launched the original Weekly Planner 1.0 in 2019, we’ve learnt a few things about how our planners fit into your productivity workflow. With 2.0, we made some changes to the planner, based on what we observed about how you used it. Here are some highlights: - We added space for your daily priorities, to your daily calendar. - We added a Monthly Habit tracker, to help you track your habits over a longer period (vs Weekly Only) - Finally, just like we did with Daily Planner 2.0, moved Quarterly & Yearly Goals into a dedicated Goal tracker that you may use independently. Thanks for checking it out ;) Let me know what you think in the comments below.
