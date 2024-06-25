Launches
Weekly GitHub insights

Dive into your weekly GitHub journey with Weekly Github Insights. Our AI-powered platform compiles your latest GitHub activities from the past 7 days, offering a comprehensive summary to keep you informed and motivated.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
Aceternity UI
OpenAI Assistants API
About this launch
