Take screenshots of any website and save instantly to any folder on your desktop. Select from full page Desktop, Mobile or Thumbnail.
Use the keyboard shortcut COMMAND+SHIFT+V when you have a URL copied to your clipboard to auto-paste directly into WebSnap.
Reviews
Discussion
WynterMaker@wynterjones
I've created the lil MacOS menubar app that uses Google Chrome to take full page website screenshots for Desktop, Mobile or just straight thumbnail. I created this tool to replace chrome extensions which temporarily take over the browser and do not automatically save to desktop. This product is very much in MVP stage. Thanks for checking it out!
