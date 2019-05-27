  1. Home
>800 web app screenshots for inspiration on your next app 🎉

#1 Product of the WeekMay 29, 2019
Browse >800 web app screenshots for free - get inspired on your next design, app or project!
- Organized into categories
- Retina quality (with scroll)
- Screenshots from behind paywall/signup
- Save your favourite
WebframeHow I built and launched Webframe in 1 week - A showcase of beautiful and well designed web app screens for design inspiration.
Discussion
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first ever launch on Product Hunt - I've basically had massive launch-fear ALL MY LIFE and so I decided to force myself to launch 1 product every week (https://1productaweek.com) - I need to face this head on 😬. Webframe [week 1] is a free tool for designers, developers and hackers to get inspiration from the internets top web apps. Whenever I start a new project, I always look for inspiration from other sites (no point re-inventing the wheel), but getting screenshots of the internals of web apps often means you have to signup, hand over credit card details and accept being spammed forever more. ✅ Browse >800 screenshots from the best designed web apps (will add more each week) ✅ Retina quality (with scrolling), makes it feel like you're on the original page ✅ View screenshots from behind signup/paywalls (i.e. no to hand over your e-mail and get spammed to oblivion 😅) ✅ Save a collection of your favorite designs I built this over 5 days and documented the design and dev process - so if you're interested in how I did it check out https://1productaweek.com 👍🏽 🎉 If you'd like to be featured on the site, put your website in the comments below! 🎉
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@sab8a Thank you! 🙏
csgator
csgator
@calum_moore dude 1productaweek is an awesome idea :)! Let me know if you need help cause I got all day every day till July 8, and I consider myself an "okayish" hacker haha!
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
Hi @sourab_reddy 👋! Would love to get some help. Would you be up for helping to improve Webframe? I've created a Github page with the roadmap - https://github.com/1productaweek...
csgator
csgator
@calum_moore looked at the roadmap, can help with the chrome extension to begin with, let's continue the discussion on github, thanks!
Jonathan Kelley
Jonathan Kelley
The last photo is amazing. Please say it's real?
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@jonmarkelley Yes, it's real! Fortunately I got them to refund it 😅, but it was a nerve wracking experience!
Welvin
Welvin
@jonmarkelley Can you link the preview? My PC can't handle the number or maybe, the filter? I'd like to check that too.
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@welvinrc What do you see? Can you add a screenshot and desc on Github? It should lazy load the screenshots, so as long as you scroll slowly enough it should be fine?
Welvin
Welvin
@calum_moore I'm sorry, yes, I know the lazy loading, but my I'm having issues loading the images likely because of my network. That is why I asked the direct link of the last photo from @jonmarkelley
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@welvinrc Ah, he's referring to the image on PH - https://ph-files.imgix.net/ad458...
Angus
Angus
Nice product, would be great to have a way to filter out mobile designs
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@ange_du_soir Thank you! 🙏 There aren't any mobile design screenshots right now - I might add some though! Are you thinking of screenshots from a website in mobile responsive view or a native app?
Angus
Angus
@calum_moore both :) Native & responsive could be in the same mobile section IMHO
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@ange_du_soir Yep, that makes sense. I will get some mobile pages added!
Francoo
Francoo
@ange_du_soir I support this :)
Mac Yoo
Mac Yoo
@ange_du_soir Mobile design patterns are archived here in Mobbin . Check it out :)
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
So far today, I've added Slite , Dislack and Presto to Webframe. Would you like me to add your start up? 📈
Richard Vibert
Richard Vibert
Pro
Hiring
Hey @calum_moore , would be awesome if you can add Metomic. You can find us right next to you on Product Hunt today :) https://landing.metomic.io
Ildar Abdulin
Ildar Abdulin
@calum_moore Hey, I think you can add HoneyMoney.io as a case for adding new entry and calendar. Check out the demo.
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@ildar_abdulin Thanks, have added 🎉
Marco Fabrega
Marco Fabrega
I think this is a great tool for inspiration! Would love to also see some micro interactions from sites too!
Calum Moore
Calum Moore
Maker
@marcoafabrega Hi, thank you! 🙏 By micro interactions, do you mean like dropdown menus, loaders, etc?
Marco Fabrega
Marco Fabrega
@calum_moore That's exactly what I mean! It could even be interactions that take place when you scroll down a page.
Francoo
Francoo
@marcoafabrega also support this FR :)
