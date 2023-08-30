Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Web Shuffle
Web Shuffle
AI curated shuffle button for the best sites on the web
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With a click, we can transport you to a random influential website from our AI curated list of the best websites. Our Digital Newsstand lets you browse the front pages of the internet's top news sources, curated for a diverse reading journey.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
News
+2 by
Web Shuffle
Spout Watermaker
Ad
Join the water revolution
About this launch
Web Shuffle
The AI curated shuffle button for high impact sites on web.
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Web Shuffle by
Web Shuffle
was hunted by
Mick Schroeder, LLC.
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
News
. Made by
Mick Schroeder, LLC.
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Web Shuffle
is not rated yet. This is Web Shuffle's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report