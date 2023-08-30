Products
Web Shuffle

Web Shuffle

AI curated shuffle button for the best sites on the web

With a click, we can transport you to a random influential website from our AI curated list of the best websites. Our Digital Newsstand lets you browse the front pages of the internet's top news sources, curated for a diverse reading journey.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
News
 +2 by
Web Shuffle
About this launch
Web Shuffle
Web ShuffleThe AI curated shuffle button for high impact sites on web.
Web Shuffle by
Web Shuffle
was hunted by
Mick Schroeder, LLC.
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, News. Made by
Mick Schroeder, LLC.
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Web Shuffle
is not rated yet. This is Web Shuffle's first launch.
