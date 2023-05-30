Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Waypoint
Waypoint
A refreshingly simple way to send data-rich emails.
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Software teams use Waypoint to build, orchestrate, deliver, and monitor product-triggered email notifications – with little to no code.
Launched in
Email
Messaging
SaaS
by
Waypoint
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Waypoint
A refreshingly simple way to send data-rich emails.
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Waypoint by
Waypoint
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Email
,
Messaging
,
SaaS
. Made by
Jordan Isip
and
Carlos Rodriguez-Rosario
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Waypoint
is not rated yet. This is Waypoint's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report