Home
→
Product
→
Wayfinds
Wayfinds
AI travel planner, Mint memories, Sell them!
Wayfinds is a personalized AI travel agent that helps you plan better trips faster, lets you mint memories for free, and sell them!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
by
Wayfinds
About this launch
Wayfinds by
Wayfinds
was hunted by
Imad Boutaybi
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web3
. Made by
Imad Boutaybi
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Wayfinds
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Wayfinds's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
