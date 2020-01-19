Waw.asia is the 1st Official Platform connecting Global Companies with REMOTE Talents in Asia.
We offer you a direct connection to the most Outstanding Talents using Waw's optimal filtering solution.
Signup and post jobs for free until May 1st, 2020
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ha Dao Thi Thu
Maker
Pro
Hi all, You may know a ton of remote sites out there but it seems that those are mainly for hiring remote talents in the US/EU timezone. ? Have you ever thought that you could save a lot of staffing costs by picking up the most outstanding REMOTE talents in a low-living standard region like ASIA? ? Picking up only committed talents who are willing to overlap with any timezone? We are the 1st official platform connecting Global Companies with REMOTE talents in Asia. We have a low subscription-based fee model. Interestingly, candidates will apply directly to you rather than on our site. SO you don't have to worry about any fake CVs. Let's signup and post an unlimited number of jobs for FREE until May 1st, 2020.
UpvoteShare