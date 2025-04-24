Launches
Wan.Video
Wan.Video
Create AI videos easily with Alibaba's Wan models
Upvote 69
Wan.Video is Alibaba's official platform for AI video and image creation, all powered by its Wan models. Features generation & editing tools.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Photo & Video
•
Video Art
About this launch
Wan.Video
Create AI Videos Easily with Alibaba's Wan Models
69
Points
2
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Wan.Video by
Wan.Video
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
,
Video Art
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
Wan.Video
is not rated yet. This is Wan.Video's first launch.