Voty
Voty
Anonymous polls for friends
Hello there! This is Voty - an anonymous polls app. 1. Create questions anonymously 2. Vote anonymously 3. See who votes for you 4. React and share funny moments Ready? Hit the download button and try it out. :)
Launched in
Lifestyle
Social Networking
by
Voty
About this launch
was hunted by
Tomi Antoljak
in
Lifestyle
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Tomi Antoljak
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
