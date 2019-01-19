Voice Principles

Designing a voice interface? Here's a useful list of lists: as many guiding principles as we could find, all in one place. List compiled and edited by Ben Sauer @bensauer.
Reviews
- Pros:
Best curation of voice design principles aroundCons:
none
When I was working on an article about designing for voice, this was an amazing resource - it summarises principles from all over the web into a simple consistent formatGraeme has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Creative Entrepreneur
FIRST! congratulations on the launch! designing for voice is definitely interesting Graeme! This is the future! this will change how we practice design. Design conversations since 1970's. Dude you are like wizard of oz man! <3 I like how other companies are using this. Thank you for making this lists!
Upvote (1)Share·
GraemeHunter@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and emailOtter 🐭
@fajarsiddiq haha I didn't make this one, it's by Ben Sauer. I came across it when writing my article on voice prototyping
Upvote (1)Share·