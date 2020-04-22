Vivaldi Browser for Android

Browser maker Vivaldi now has a built-in tracker blocker that uses DuckDuckGo tech Vivaldi is launching the 3.0 version of its browser, and it includes an integrated tracker blocker made in partnership with DuckDuckGo. The company's Android version of its browser is also leaving beta. The new tracker blocker in Vivaldi uses the same blocklist as DuckDuckGo's Privacy Essentials browser extension.