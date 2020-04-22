Deals
Vivaldi Browser for Android
The first mobile version of Vivaldi browser
After a few months in beta, some incredible feedback, and impressive downloads, the stable version of the new fully-featured Vivaldi for Android is here. Available on Android 5 or higher, it’s also compatible with tablets and Chromebooks.
an hour ago
Browser maker Vivaldi now has a built-in tracker blocker that uses DuckDuckGo tech
Vivaldi is launching the 3.0 version of its browser, and it includes an integrated tracker blocker made in partnership with DuckDuckGo. The company's Android version of its browser is also leaving beta. The new tracker blocker in Vivaldi uses the same blocklist as DuckDuckGo's Privacy Essentials browser extension.
Vivaldi browser gets built-in tracking blocker, goes GA on Android
Vivaldi, the browser launched by former Opera CEO Jon von Tetzchner, has long positioned itself as a highly customizable alternative to Chrome and Firefox for power users. Today, the team is launching version 3.0 of its desktop browser, with built-in tracker and ad blockers, and it's bringing...
One day. Two big Vivaldi browser releases | Vivaldi Browser
Today we take a giant leap forward. Vivaldi 3.0 arrives on your computer and the much-awaited final version of Vivaldi launches on Android devices. As we navigate the difficult times of the pandemic together, the browser becomes center stage.
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
Excited to check out the new features Vivaldi is releasing in their stable Android launch and Vivaldi Browser 3.0!
