Tailwind CSS 4,956 upvotes

Initially I didn't like Tailwind, it reminded me about Twitter Bootstrap, but when I started using it, I loved it.

Supabase 8,775 upvotes

Supabase provides a lot of awesome services like database and auth. I use both of them in Visualizee and I'm really happy with how it's easy to integrate with other services.

Remix 644 upvotes

#1 React Framework. I work with it in every projects and I think it's the best framework out there.