Home
→
Product
→
VideoPuff: Image-to-Video
VideoPuff: Image-to-Video
Generate AI videos using text & photos
Create new videos by using existing photos. This can be done by using images or text prompts, and combining them with the structure of the source video. This is like making a new video, without actually recording anything new!
Launched in
Design Tools
Photo & Video
Video Art
by
VideoPuff: Photo-to-Video
About this launch
VideoPuff: Photo-to-Video
Generate AI videos using text & photos
VideoPuff: Image-to-Video by
VideoPuff: Photo-to-Video
was hunted by
Johan
in
Design Tools
,
Photo & Video
,
Video Art
. Made by
Johan
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
VideoPuff: Photo-to-Video
is not rated yet. This is VideoPuff: Photo-to-Video's first launch.
