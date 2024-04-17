Launches
Verta RAG System
Verta RAG System
Go from dataset to custom RAG prototype in 5 minutes
Generate AI answers from your trusted and private data sources. Combine the power of pre-trained LLMs and your data. Get it working in 5 minutes with Verta. It's not literal magic but it feels like it.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Verta
Verta
Verta RAG System by
Verta
Maddie McLean
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Maddie McLean
Andy Butkovic
Manasi Vartak
Heather MacDonald
Baasit Sharief
Beatriz Bukvic
Michael Liu
Meeta Dash
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Verta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2023.
