Discussion
Maker
Walterion
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Veriybar by Dadroit ☑️, the easiest way to calculate, share, and verify checksums in the most secure way. It is a small convenient web app that calculates secure cryptographic hashes for files. It lets you share them by saving an encrypted copy of them secured by blockchain and give you a private share link. You can share it with anyone and without signup, they can go to the share link and verify the received files with the hashes. It is intended to be shared with the files to make sure no one can tamper the files in the midway. Verifybar is available now as free for everyone and I can't wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any question.
