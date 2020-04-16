  1. Home
Discover over 500 active Venture Capitals, Startup Accelerators, Angel investors, Impact Investments, and Crowdfunding Platforms in the Asia Pacific region.
Felix curated a list of startup fundraising resources in the Asia Pacific region. p.s. with Airtable and Carrd btw, #nocode all the way haha Shout out to his effort and hope this would be helpful for some of you guys ;)
Hey community - VenturesList gathered more than 500 active venture investment players in the Asia Pacific region. https://ventureslist.com/ It is designed to help founders discover the right investors, and venture builders from VCs, startup accelerators, incubators, angel investors, impact investors, and crowdfunding platforms. Let us help founders create a simpler fundraising pipeline and spread the word. If you’re an Investor/ venture builder, make sure to list yourself or the venture to make the list stronger. Excited to hear your feedback! #ventureslist
