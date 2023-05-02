Products
Utopia — Private Messenger
Utopia — Private Messenger
chat and smile
Utopia is a breakthrough decentralized and private P2P messenger with no central server involved in data transmission or storage.
Launched in
Android
Messaging
by
Utopia — Private Messenger
About this launch
Utopia — Private Messenger
chat and smile
Utopia — Private Messenger by
Utopia — Private Messenger
was hunted by
Shaurabh Jha
in
Android
,
Messaging
. Made by
Shaurabh Jha
and
Alex
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Utopia — Private Messenger
is not rated yet. This is Utopia — Private Messenger's first launch.
