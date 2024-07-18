Launches
UpScout
UpScout
Notifications for UpWork freelancers
Free
Upwork filters and notifications for freelancers. Get notified when new jobs are posted on Upwork that match your filters.
Launched in
Task Management
Freelance
Career
UpScout
UpScout
Notifications for UpWork freelancers
UpScout by
UpScout
was hunted by
Salo
in
Task Management
,
Freelance
,
Career
. Made by
Salo
and
Hunter Stevens
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
UpScout
is not rated yet. This is UpScout's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
