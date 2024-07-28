  • Subscribe
    Spotify wrapped, but for WhatsApp

    Get unique analyses of your WhatsApp conversations, featuring statistics like most popular emojis, AI-predicted personality types, longest chatting streaks and more.
    Artificial Intelligence
    GitHub
    Tech
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Expo
    Notion
    Figma
    OpenAI API
    Unwrapped - Spotify Wrapped, but for WhatsApp
    was hunted by
    Aleksei Terin
    in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub, Tech. Made by
    Aleksei Terin
    . Featured on August 27th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Unwrapped's first launch.
