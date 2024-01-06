Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Universal Page
Universal Page
Create your personal page or branded NFT store in minutes
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Universal Page is an all-in-one NFT platform that focuses on user experience and creativity. Build your own custom web page, trade NFTs on the (gasless) marketplace, or drop your own collections with the launchpad.
Launched in
No-Code
Web3
NFT
by
Universal Page
About this launch
Universal Page
Create your personal page or branded NFT store in minutes.
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Universal Page by
Universal Page
was hunted by
Jake Prins
in
No-Code
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Jake Prins
and
Vlad Lykhonis
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Universal Page
is not rated yet. This is Universal Page's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
5
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#92
Report