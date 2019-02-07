Organizations generate massive amounts of knowledge every single day. This knowledge is created in the context of our everyday actions – from customer insights to documentation. Unika.ai helps you create an engaging knowledge sharing platform with enhanced AI search that helps you and your team find what they need, when they need it. Try for Free.
Reviews
- Pros:
I wasn't restricted or hindered by the type or source of my data. No dev required :)Cons:
Just started on it.. I'll let you know!
I like the page design options!Heidi Caldira has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Tyler SussMakerPro@tyler_suss
Hello, Hunters! We built Unika.ai to transform how companies capture, find, and use knowledge. The product encourages knowledge sharing and insightful collaboration to help increase your company's collective intelligence. The following Starter Templates will be available for download January 31st, 2019: - Legal Experience Repository - Sales Enablement Portal - Employee / HR Portal - Innovation Portal - Employee Directory or create your own custom knowledge sharing intranet! You can get started for free here: http://app.unika.ai We hope you find it useful and we are here if you have any questions!
